The new GF Vip columnist had an argument with her ex-boyfriend’s brother: that’s why

Over the past few hours the names of Soleil Sorge and Gianmarco Onestini are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the words spent by the new columnist of the Big Brother VIP towards Luca Onestini the brother of Vippone did not like them at all. Let’s find out together what happened.

Due to the Christmas holidays Sonia Bruganelli will not be present for four episodes at Big Brother VIP. Pending his return, the columnist’s place has been taken by Sun rises which has been talked about since the beginning of the episode. In detail, the words that the former suitor of have not gone unnoticed Men and women has spent against Luca Onestini.

In this regard, these were his words:

Luca is a great reality player, he got in there and stuck to the first dynamic kindly offered by Nikita. Then when Nikita realized something was wrong he washed his hands of it and was even able to turn the whole house against her. Chapeau! You are truly a master at this. And actually listening to their words I would also agree with Luca, but looking at the daily it’s a bit different.

Following Soleil’s words, Luca Onestini turned to his own Ex Girlfriend these words:

Soleil, since you have the opportunity to play this new role, try to do it well. No?

GF Vipit is a clash between Soleil Sorge and Gianmarco Onestini: what happened

Soleil’s words about her ex-boyfriend Luca Onestini did not please Gianmarco Onestini at all. The former gieffino he immediately intervened to defend his brother. These were his words about it:

Before talking we could at least inform about the program, he doesn’t get one right!

The answer from the former gieffina who launched a was not long in coming Gianmarco Onestini a real dig: