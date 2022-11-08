According to rumors, it seems that there is no good blood between the two singers: that’s why

During the last episodes of the GF Vip Orietta Berti and Wilma Goich have often been at the center of Alfonso Signorini’s attention. The landlord in fact asked the two singers what their relationships were. Following the question of the editor of ‘Chi’, the Vippona and the columnist each provided their own version.

Over the last few hours, the name of Orietta Berti and Wilma Goich they have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The faithful viewers of the program could not help but wonder about the relationship between the columnist and the singer. The curiosity of reality TV viewers was satisfied by Alfonso Signorini who wanted to put the dots on the i about the bond between the two women.

About Wilma Goich, Orietta Berti revealed:

How many times have I sang with her? Never. But we met several times. But it’s not like we’ve been together that much. You know when we went to events each artist was with colleagues from the same record company. There was no time to socialize with everyone.

Not convinced of the singer’s version, the conductor of the GF Vip asked the same question to Wilma Goich who replied with these words:

But no, we rarely see each other. But when it happens I have to say it’s a pleasure, come on. Absolutely, but no. Then we have known each other for so many years. We never argued at all.

And, continuing, Wilma Goich he has declared:

We sang together a few times, but when it happened it was good and we gladly did it. If I ever sang Orietta’s songs in the shower? Yes in moments of happiness and serenity it happened. But even inside the house it happened here.

According to their words, therefore, it seems that the two singers are right and that in the past. have never been the protagonists of disagreements or quarrels