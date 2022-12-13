The Pooh singer allegedly cursed after entering the most spied on house in Italy: here are all the details

A new episode aired last night Big Brother VIP and as usual the twists could not be missing. Richard Sheets he has become the new Vippone of Alfonso Signorini but the first controversies have already arisen around him. In fact, it seems that the Pooh singer is already at risk of elimination. Let’s find out together what happened.

Despite having entered the house of the Big Brother VIP yesterday evening, Riccardo Fogli could already leave the most spied on house in Italy. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the Pooh singer has cursed. In detail, while he was talking to two other tenants, the artist allegedly uttered a curse aloud.

In the last few hours, rumors have been circulating that Riccardo Fogli could be eliminated from the Big Brother VIP following one blasphemy pronounced aloud shortly after entering.

At the moment we don’t know in detail what will happen, but the rumors of an alleged one elimination they are becoming more and more insistent. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out what Alfonso Signorini will decide on this story that is causing a lot of talk in the main gossip newspapers.

Riccardo Fogli: ‘My daughter needs me, I can’t die’

A few months ago, on the microphones of ‘I Lunatici’ on Rai Radio 2, Riccardo revealed his great fear of dying and consequently not being able to see his daughter grow up Michelle. Constant thoughts undoubtedly go to her family, in particular to the little one she had with her partner Karin Trentini.

Michelle is 9 years old and the Pooh singer is afraid he won’t be able to see her grow up given his age no longer too young. These were his words about it: