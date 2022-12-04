In these days there is a lot of talk about the failure to host the ex gieffina in Verissimo’s living room: what happened

Since he made his entrance into the house of Big Brother VIP, Pamela Prati she has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. There are many gossips circulating around the former Vippona, especially that of missed television hosts. In the last few hours, news has emerged that the queen of the Baggage would have refused the hosted a very true as angry with the landlady Silvia Toffanin. Let’s find out together what happened.

Pamela Prati is angry with Silvia Toffanin? A few days ago the portal ‘The Pipol Tv’ revealed some background regarding the missed hosts of the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP in TV lounges. Even if the gossip has been denied by Pamela Prati herself, who is part of one fake newswe continue to talk about the matter, especially the failure to host the former gieffina in Verissimo.

It is no secret that good blood does not flow between Pamela Prati and Silvia Toffanin. According to reports from ‘FanPage’, it seems that Pamela herself refused to be hosted in the living room of very true. The reason? It seems that the showgirl is angry with Silvia Toffanin.

This is what was revealed by the well-known newspaper:

It is she who does not want to go after what Silvia Toffanin said in the interview with Orietta Berti. She got angry and declined the invitation.

The reasons that led the former gieffina to refuse the hosted a very true they would be to be found in the episode of the program aired on November 20th.

Speaking with Orietta Berti, Silvia Toffanin would have told the columnist of Big Brother VIP not to believe the story about the affair related to Mark Caltagirone. Furthermore, the presenter also revealed that she does not believe in the story that is emerging between Pamela Prati and Marco Bellavia.

All these statements would have led Pamela Prati to to reject hosted in one of the episodes of very true.