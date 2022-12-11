The columnist commented on the news according to which he would earn 12,000 euros per episode

Over the past few hours the name of Sonia Bruganelli returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The columnist of Big Brother VIP chose his Instagram page to comment on some gossip circulating about him. Among the many, the wife of Paolo Bonolis commented on the news according to which al Big Brother VIP he would earn 12 thousand euros per episode.

These were hers words about:

But it’s not true! fake news! I’m increasingly fascinated by Instagram pages that write what comes to mind without having any idea of ​​the things they talk about.

Sonia Bruganelli at the center of some controversy after the words on private jets

It is not the first time that Sonia Bruganelli is at the center of controversy. A few weeks ago, in fact, Paolo Bonolis’s wife received a lot of criticism following some words released on the private jets.

This is what the columnist said Big Brother VIP: