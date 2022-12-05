Has the former Big Brother Vip competitor seen his sister Elettra again? Here is the truth

Over the past few hours the name of Geneva Lamborghini returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP is slowly rebuilding a relationship with his sister Elettra. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Geneva and Elettra Lamborghini close to peace? On the occasion of a radio interview, the ex Vippona let herself go to some confessions regarding not only her working but also her private life. During the interview, some of her statements did not go unnoticed. Among these, Geneva’s words regarding a rapprochement with her sister Electra they attracted everyone’s attention.

To the microphones of a well-known radio Geneva Lamborghini confessed that in this period there was a small one rapprochement between her and her sister Electra. And even if it’s still a little too early to talk about it, it seems that things are all going in the right direction.

These were the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP about this story that is causing a lot of talk:

My sister’s closeness filled my heart. There is a small door that, slowly, will reopen more and more.

At the moment the interested parties have not added further details but, according to the words of GenevaIt seems that everything is settling down.

GF VipGinevra Lamborghini talks about her relationship with Antonino Spinalbese: “There is only friendship”

The interview given to Giada Miceli then continued with some declarations from Geneva regarding this Antonino Spinalbese. According to the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIPit seems that between Ginevra and Antonino there is only a friendship.

Geneva itself has in fact revealed that it is attending one person that would not be part of the entertainment world. These were his words about it: