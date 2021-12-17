The last episode of GF Vip gave the public many twists. The hottest is undoubtedly the disqualification of Alex Belli. He makes his entrance Delia Duran, with the clear intention to end her relationship with the actor. But Alex is not there and after violating the freeze rules, he hugs his wife and leaves the house with her.

Source GF Vip study

Alfonso Signorini, in the light of facts, asks Duran if she would ever be able to forgive her husband. The model replies doubtfully that it would take her some time to metabolize everything. But as it turns out, it seems to have served her very little. Only yesterday the two were hand in hand at the Termini Station. To reveal this burning news is Gabriele Parpiglia at none other than at ‘Casa Chi’.

These are his words: “I wanted to tell you that the 6pm train from Rome Termini embarks hand in hand these two people, which I will show you. Here they are, can you see them well? I’m Delia Duran and Alex Belli. Whoever writes to me tells me that I am hand in hand and that she even gave him a mask, and helped him to put it on. Peace is already made. Now while we’re talking, the two of them are on the train together. They are already back together, they are on the same train ”.

It’s still: “I am amazed by the viewers who are shocked by this lightning peace. If Delia had really wanted to give up Alex, she would have done so already in the first ‘artistic kisses’ “. But it doesn’t end there: a series of personal reflections arrive: “You say that Delia Duran suffered. Come on, we don’t make fun of ourselves at least here. Alex Belli’s phrases? He said ‘I settled the accounts’. I went to Alex’s house before the GF Vip. I’ve seen what the situation is like. There was Delia’s mom, Delia’s friend, all positioned and Alex leading as a narcissist. Because he has a strong narcissistic sense “.

Then he concludes: “However, I don’t think Belli will do worse. Because Alex for the first time became famous in Italy. After so many years he has made it. It has fulfilled its primary sense. And it is not love for women, but love for Alex Belli. Now he won’t need to do these stuff here for fame anymore, because he has achieved popularity “.