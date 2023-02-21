After the episodes that took place at the Carnival party, the Vipponi were severely punished

Yesterday evening, 21 February 2021, another episode of the seventh edition of the “GFVip“. During the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the recent episodes in which the competitors have become protagonists. In light of this, the authors and the host were forced to take harsh disciplinary action. Let’s find out together what happened.

Panic in the house of Big Brother VIP. During the festivities of Carnivalthe vipponi have become the protagonists of numerous clashes. In fact, what was supposed to be a simple party to have fun, has turned into a real nightmare.

It all started when Matteo she tossed a fork followed by a glass. To complicate matters she thought about it Oriana Marzoli who accused the tenant of touching women. In the meantime, Luca Onestini he was furious with Nikita Pelizon because he writes everything that happens.

In light of these episodes, Alfonso Signorini could not help but take a serious disciplinary action. In detail, it has decided to halve the spending budget. to give itannouncement it was himself during yesterday’s episode:

Beyond the game and the strategies that are always allowed, the images we have seen do not in the least reflect the spirit of this program. I am referring to reciprocal and gratuitous provocations, repeated outbursts of anger and completely unjustifiable aggressive attitudes. For these reasons, Big Brother had to make a tough decision that will make your life difficult. For the next two weeks, your shopping budget will be halved. As often happens in Big Brother, through the fault of some of you, it is the group that has to pay the consequences

GFVip: the dispute between Oriana Marzoli and Martina Nasoni

It’s not all. To the GFVip there was another lit quarrel between Oriana Marzoli and Martina Nasoni. Daniele Dal Moro’s ex accused the Venezuelan model of drinking too much and subsequently they flew insults very heavy that lifted theindignation of the entire Italian public.