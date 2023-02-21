Yesterday evening, 21 February 2021, another episode of the seventh edition of the “GFVip” was aired. During the live broadcast, Alfonso Signorini dedicated ample space to the recent episodes in which the competitors have become protagonists. In light of this, the authors and the host were forced to take harsh disciplinary action.

What was supposed to be a simple party to have fun turned into a real nightmare.

It all started when Matteo threw a fork followed by a glass. To complicate things, Oriana Marzoli thought about it, who accused the tenant of touching women. Meanwhile, Luca Onestini is furious with Nikita Pelizon because he writes everything that happens.

“Beyond the game and strategies that are always allowed, the images we have seen do not in the least reflect the spirit of this program. I am referring to reciprocal and gratuitous provocations, repeated outbursts of anger and completely unjustifiable aggressive attitudes. For these reasons, Big Brother had to make a tough decision that will make your life difficult. For the next two weeks, your shopping budget will be halved. As often happens with Big Brother, because of some of you, it is the group that has to pay the consequences”, announces Alfonso Signorini, visibly irritated.