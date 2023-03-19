The gesture of Edoardo Tavassi’s sister did not go unnoticed: that’s why

Guendalina Tavassi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the influencer has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to rumors, it seems that Edoardo Tavassi’s sister has thrown a dig at the family of Antonella Fiordelisi. Let’s find out together what she did.

Guendalina Tavassi never misses an opportunity to comment on the social dynamics that have arisen inside the house of Big Brother VIP. Among the sentences written in recent days, some words that the influencer addressed to the family of Antonella Fiordelisi after that the mom della gieffina decided to write a letter to Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

It goes without saying that the gesture of Antonella Fiordelisi’s mother has unleashed quite a few controversy with which Guendalina Tavassi herself also agreed. In these hours, in fact, the sister of Edward Tavassi she tried to tease the former fencer’s family with a few words that didn’t go unnoticed.

These were the words of the influencer in reference to letter that Antonella Fiordelisi’s mother wrote to the CEO of Mediaset:

But we didn’t comment together on the wonderful letter from Antonella’s mother! “Dearest Pier Silvio”. Where they bullied Edoardo who is the same person who posted them celebrating Antonella’s birthday right from Antonella’s profile. ‘The Bully’, huh?

Afterwards Guendalina Tavassi she addressed a thought to all the gieffins she considered real ‘actors’. These were her words about it:

However I wanted to give advice to all aspiring actors. If they give you a test where you have to show that you can cry on command, think of Micol in the final.

At the moment, Antonella Fiordelisi’s family has remained silent and has decided not to reply to the words of Gwendolyn. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be any news on this matter.