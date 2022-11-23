The former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi is back to talking about her brother’s stay inside the most spied on house in Italy: her words

Since Edoardo Tavassi has entered the house as a competitor Big Brother VIP, Guendalisa Tavassi she has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. Over the last few hours, the influencer has returned to talk about her brother’s stay in the most spied on house in Italy, also revealing what she will do in case of winning.

Following an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, Guendalina Tavassi returned to talk about her brother Edward, without a shadow of a doubt one of the most popular competitors in this new edition of Big Brother Vip. In detail, the influencer he revealed what he would do if Edoardo were to win the reality show.

These were his words about it:

If he were to win, which my grandmother predicted for him in a dream, and we were very close to grandmother Ina, I promise that I will marry Federico, my partner, on condition that Edoardo pays for the wedding.

And, continuing, the former castaway of theIsland of the Famous he added:

And it would be time too! Who wouldn’t want to see enter the House? I think her ex, Alice, maybe she could get him off. She cheated on him with her best friend. It took time to recover.

GF VipGuendalina Tavassi reveals the names of the best and worst contestants

The interview with the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini then continued with some revelations that Guendalina made regarding her brother’s adventure companions. In detail, the influencer revealed who she thinks are the best and worst contestants. These were her words: