Antonella Fiordelisi never stops making people talk about herself. Over the last few hours the name of the gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Her words towards Edoardo Tavassi aroused her sister’s anger Guendalina Tavassi. In the last few hours, the influencer has lashed out harshly against the gieffina: this is what she said.

The entry of Edoardo Tavassi into the house of Big Brother Vip was appreciated by loyal viewers of the program. The entrance of the former protagonist ofIsland of the Famous she was also welcomed by the Vippons present in the house, even if someone had to say about her presence. We are talking about Antonella Fiordelisi who spent some words about Edoardo Tavassi that her sister Guendalina did not like at all.

Guendalina Tavassi a volcano in flood against Antonella Fiordelisi. The influencer lashed out hard against the gieffina following the sentences pronounced towards his brother. This is what Antonella Fiordelisi said about Edoardo Tavassi:

Yes and then there is Edoardo Tavassi is very nice, whatever you want … but anyway you come here and say ‘I’m looking for a wife’, it’s a bit exaggerated. I hope he was joking anyway. Then he says ‘I like that one, but she is with that other, while the other is with the other’. Then he means you’re thinking about that.

Guendalina Tavassi against Antonella Fiordelisi: “You look better by keeping quiet”

Following the words spoken by gieffina, the response from Guendalina was not long in coming. The influencer, in addition to defending her brother, accused Antonella of teasing Edoardo Donnamaria. These were his words about it:

Were you with someone else until yesterday, you make fun of a poor boy in love and you get comforted by another you had spotted and you talk about my brother who is single and jokes about the subject? You look better by keeping quiet but you can’t!

We just have to wait for the arrival of the next episode of the Big Brother Vip to find out if Alfonso Signorini will read what is written by Gwendolyn to the person concerned.