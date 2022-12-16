These are the words of the influencer: “Never seen Edoardo so taken”

Over the past few hours the name of Guendalina Tavassi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former shipwreck ofIsland of the Famous has chosen his social page to have his say about the relationship born between his brother Edoardo and Micol Incovaia. Let’s find out together what she said.

During a live Instagram Guendalina Tavassi let herself go to some revelations about the special bond that is being created these days between Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia. In detail, the former castaway revealed that he was very enthusiastic, since he has never seen his brother so taken.

I do not know. Anyway, I’ve never seen Edoardo. Because it’s really… except when he comes out I give him one of those big coats… because he fucked me from start to finish. Always telling me ‘I’m not coming with you for dinner, I’m not staying. Always stuck together, kisses, things, always here, always there.”

But now look at him, they can’t be separated inside the House. So when big coat comes out. And then dinner for four. Indeed you are. Also with Clizia and Paolo. And mega coat of the other two couples.

Having said that, I wanted to explain this to you. Because Edoardo is really into her but he is just so much insecure. And he needs her to show him a little too.

