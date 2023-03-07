In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired, Alfonso Signorini was forced to intervene by recalling the Vipponi following the incorrect attitudes that caused the wrath of Pier Silvio Berlusconi. Sonia Bruganelli also said hers, revealing that she had exaggerated with the tones. Following the words of the columnist, Guendalina Tavassi she lashed out harshly against the wife of Paolo Bonolis.

Guendalina Tavassi never ceases to be talked about. In an interview with ‘FanPage’, Edoardo Tavassi’s sister lashed out again against Sonia Bruganelli after the columnist made a mea culpa live by claiming that he had exaggerated with the tones during the last episode.

These were the words spoken by the wife of Paul Bonolis:

Last time my vein exaggerated, especially with the two girls, because then in communication what you say is important, but the way you say it is even more important. Unfortunately I had an embolism and I let myself be conditioned by something in which, due to the work I do at the moment, I shouldn’t be conditioned. So I’m sorry both for Micol, who was very upset, and also for Giaele.

As already anticipated, the words of the columnist did not like them at all Guendalina Tavassi who, interviewed by ‘FanPage’, lashed out harshly against Sonia Bruganelli. These were her words about it:

It was heavy. I don’t understand why so much malice towards my brother that he is a decent person. Does he live on reality TV? I would like to remind you that until 5 months ago he worked as a videomaker in the medical field. He did two reality shows in the same year for the first time in his life. Also, hearing a person who gets paid to talk about my brother who’s doing reality TV say that one lives off reality shows makes me smile.

And, continuing, the sister by Edoardo Tavassi added: