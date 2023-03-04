Guendalina Tavassi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of Edoardo Tavassi’s sister has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some statements about Sonia Bruganelli that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what were the sentences spoken by the influencer aimed against the columnist.

Guendalina Tavassi against Sonia Bruganelli. In the last few hours, Edoardo Tavassi’s sister has lashed out harshly against Paolo Bonolis’s wife following the thought she expressed towards her brother Edward. Indeed, according to Sonia’s words, Edoardo Tavassi would be a ‘manipulated, opportunist and strategist’ competitor.

The words that the columnist of Big Brother VIP pronounced against her brother Guendalina did not like them at all and for this reason she let herself go to a long outburst against the wife of Paolo Bonolis. These were the words of the influencer:

It’s just nice to hear these things from the witch with the leek. […] You say that at 38 he lives on reality shows and at 50 she lives to watch Mediaset Extra? What am I hearing, guys…! This is madness.

And, continuing, Edoardo Tavassi’s sister added:

This attack on Edoardo who lives on reality shows makes me laugh. He made one, together with me, for the first time in his life, theIsland of the Famous last year, and they called it to this. She is paid to watch the reality show that Edoardo is doing. Before, he has always worked as a video maker in the health sector.

In the end Guendalina Tavassi concluding with these words:

What the f*ck are you making up. Come on, they continue to keep Tontonella going who obviously supports them and pays them all, otherwise it is not clear why this person is so protected.

How will he react Sonia Bruganelli to attack Guendalina Tavassi? We just have to find out in the next few days.