Last night the twelfth episode of the Big Brother Vip. Also this time the twists could not be missed, such as the disqualification of Elenoire Ferruzzi due to her wrong behavior towards Nikita. Despite this, one detail did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the faithful viewers of the program: the screaming look sported by Giulia Salemi.

In fact, everyone did not go unnoticed longuette in jersey that Giulia has decided to combine with a crop top characterized by a white and blue pattern. The outfit sported by Giulia Salemi caught everyone’s attention, especially as regards the price.

According to what emerged on the web, we can say that the look that Giulia Salemi showed off last night during the live broadcast of the Big Brother Vip it is 100% made in Italy and bears the signature of Ssheena. As for the cost, however, it is important to emphasize that the price of the outfit is not within everyone’s reach.

Peeking on the website of the well-known fashion house, it is possible to discover that the skirt worn by the Italian-Persian influencer has a cost of 565 euros. As for the crop top with white and blue pattern, however, the figure is 460 euros.

In total, therefore, the outfit flaunted by the presenter has a cost of more than a thousand euros. After sharing the shots of her look on her social page, Giulia Salemi was showered with compliments and positive comments. The presence of her in the program and the role she plays within her are increasingly convincing viewers.