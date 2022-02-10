Giulia Latini thanks Soleil in an interview and says she cheers for her

In this edition of GF Vip, the popular reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, we have seen many personages that have spoken of the competitors of the transmission.

Last in chronological order it was Giulia Latini. In addition to an enviable sports career, the girl participated in Men and Women. In that transmission she found herself opposed to one of the protagonists of this year’s GF Vip. We are talking about Soleil Rises.

In fact, in 2017 the two girls participated for courting Luca Onestini. Giulia in an interview talked about this story and her relationship with the gieffina. During the participation of the former tronista in GF Vip 2, Latini had repeatedly declared that she did not understand why she Soleil had left Luca.

According to him, the official motivation was far too weak. The girl had come to say that in her opinion there was more behind her. But years have passed and Giulia has stated that she is not angry with Soleil. The girl in an interview with “GF Vip Party” has indeed thanked the ex rival in love for having “saved” her from Luca Onestini.

The woman said she had to thank Sorge. She then she went on to say that they are not at all enemies, obviously they were against during the broadcast but that’s all. Giulia also explained that the two have never even dated in real life and then she said that without Luca they could also have been nice.

When asked about her favorite competitor Giulia replied with admire Davide Silvestri. The girl called him shrewd and honest, consistent and never false, unlike other characters. She then she explained that the the final ideal would be with Davide and Soleil as both of them deserving.

About Alex Belli, Giulia said that in her opinion Soleil on the outside would never have looked at him for his egotism. Soleil simply enjoyed the famous triangle with Alex Belli and Delia Duran according to Giulia.