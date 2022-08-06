Giovanni Ciacci is the first competitor. The Mediaset leaders, however, were not in agreement. Here because

Summer is already almost over and that means only one thing: preparations for the new edition of the GF Vip are in progress. There curiosity of viewers is skyrocketing and everyone wants to know who the next tenants will be, but also who will sit in the chairs of the opinion makers.

One of the names of the opinion leaders of the next edition has already been taken for granted. It is that of Sonia Bruganelli. The famous entrepreneur, as well as the wife of Paolo Bonolis, has been confirmed once again as a permanent presence in the program and will be joined by the well-known singer Orietta Berti.

But who will be the next tenants of the house most spied on by Italians? It seems that some information is finally coming. It would appear that the first official competitor is Giovanni Ciacci. The well-known costume designer recently revealed, in an interview with Chi Magazine, that he is HIV positive.

Alfonso too Signorini intervened on the matter: in theory, according to Mediaset regulations, participation in reality shows would have been prohibited for HIV-positive people. Signorini, however, has decided to make this battle for her too and has done everything to change the opinion of the Mediaset top management.

These are the revelations of the presenter: “Ciacci I already wanted it last year. But he tested positive for HIV, and according to the old reality TV rules, if you are HIV positive you cannot participate. Not that it was new, you don’t know how many actors, athletes and managers are, but it has always been preferred to silence it “.

“Honor to Ciacci, on his coming out. That ban on TV was understandable in the 1980s when people always died of AIDS. But, for ten years, the patient has survived with antiretroviral treatments, he lives like a normal person. So I made it a battle of principle ”.

“I explained to him that we could not stop at the 80s, and that the world is changing, Mediaset has understood that there are not only rich prizes and cotillons”. Of course, it seems like a risky choice to bring such a demanding topic into a light transmission like GF Vip, but Alfonso Signorini is sure of what he does: “I realize that it can be out of tune. It is difficult, in a program of trains, gossip and laughter, but I think it is right to exploit such a large television audience “.