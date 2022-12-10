The ex Vippona has decided to respond to the words released by the ex gieffino regarding his return to the house

Over the past few hours the name of Geneva Lamborghini returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. As is now known, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he is preparing to make his return home, if only as a guest. Despite this, Marco Bellavia does not seem to like the news at all, to whom Lamborghini has decided to respond after having exposed himself against the reality show.

Geneva Lamborghini ready to return to the home of Big Brother VIP. In fact, the singer is preparing to return to the most spied on house in Italy as a guest and will stay with her former tenants for about ten days. The news was not taken well by many loyal viewers of the program but above all by Marco Bellavia. In fact, the conductor expressed all his disappointment at the return of the Lamborghini to the house.

Marco Bellavia wrote on Twitter that he stayed a lot disappointed for the return to Geneva’s home. The presenter saw in the decision of the production of the reality show a lack of respect for him and for those of many other people.

GF VipGinevra Lamborghini replies to Marco Bellavia: his words

Guest of House WhoElettra Lamborghini’s sister revealed some background about her relationship with the former gieffino. These were his words about it:

What do I have to tell you, he and I have cleared ourselves up. We immediately clarified with the comparison in the studio in the episode of GF Vip. That comparison for me was very beautiful and touching. That moment served me. We then week after week got closer and closer. He is a man I was pleased to rediscover further. Because he is a very positive person for what little I know him. He never badmouthed anyone. For me this is important.

Afterwards former competitor of the Big Brother VIP described with these words the joy of returning to the most spied on house in Italy: