The Neapolitan entrepreneur was disappointed by Sophie’s behavior, with whom he currently has an ongoing flirtation: “I expected she would be there waiting for me. I went out and she wasn’t there, I went to the living room and you were all there, she wasn’t “.

Gianmaria Antinolfi disappointed with Sophie. In fact the Neapolitan entrepreneur he decided to continue his journey inside the house to try to reach the final that was set for March 2022.

And the spark of disappointment towards Sophie came when he went to the confessional to communicate to Alfonso Signorini his choice to stay. However, when he returned to the living room of the house, everyone found himself welcoming him except Sophie.

In fact the girl, instead of waiting for his return to learn the final choice, Sophie Yes is assented for consular a Soleil Rises desperate for having been dumped live from Alex Belli who decided to follow his wife Delia Duran. For this choice of Sophie, Gianmaria was so disappointed, also in light of the fact that Soleil criticized Sophie a lot, even in the past few hours, up to having real clashes with the model.

Gianmaria’s outburst

Gianmaria, talking to his fellow adventurers, said about Sophie:

For me what happened is absurd. I am sincere, I must tell you, I was hoping for something. I wanted a gesture that didn’t happen. I went in there to say that I would stay longer. I admit that I also thought about her while I was inside. I expected she would be there waiting for me. I went out and she wasn’t there, I went to the living room and you were all there, she wasn’t. He was not in front of the door nor was he waiting for me. To console Soleil? Give to hug someone who has destroyed her and who will do it whenever she gets the chance. Soleil has always attacked her and she prefers to be close to her instead of wait for me?

And again, turning to Jessica Selassié: