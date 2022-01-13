The twists and turns at GF VIP never end. Gianmaria Antinolfi he’s having a bad time. The entrepreneur had recently expressed all his happiness for having managed to win the heart of Federica Calemme. But when it comes to Antinolfi, it seems that things don’t last long. In fact, the gieffino has already been overwhelmed by theyet another disappointment of love.

Source GF Vip study

During the last episode, Alfonso Signorini had addressed the topic of the kiss happened between the two boys a few days earlier. The conductor had pointed out to Federica that the person who is waiting outside is was disappointed from his attitude. While declaring herself single, Federica admitted to having met a person before entering the house.

Today it seems that the girl has started to think about him again, after the revelation made by Signorini. Knowing that the kiss with Gianmaria provoked reactions in her hypothetical boyfriend, has led Federica to want put an end to the relationship just born with Gianmaria. Antinolfi vents with Sophie Codegoni: “He chose him. In half a day he decided ”.

Source GF Vip study

The girl tries to console him and admits: “You believe too much in love. The time has come to be alone and do less “. TO console the entrepreneur Miriana Trevisan also arrives, Lulù Selassiè, Manuel Bortuzzo and Manila Nazzaro. Alessandro Basciano tries to make him think: “However she is sincere, if she wanted to continue playing she would not tell you”.

Federica, for her part, tells everything to Nathaly Caldonazzo: “I understand that you are talking about it with a friend for advice, but I don’t like that now you are talking about it with everyone”. Caldonazzo replies: “In my opinion, it really comes out now”. To freeze Nathaly comes Lulu, who defends his friend: “I heard about Federica and Gianmaria. He rethought it. He had to think about it first ”, Lulu’s dry conclusion.