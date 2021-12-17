Gianmaria Antinolfi and Soleil Sorge do nothing but clash in the last hours. The Italian-American influencer returning from the abandonment of Alex Belli accused the Neapolitan entrepreneur, with whom he had a relationship in the past, of emanating negative energies.

Gianmaria Antinolfi and Soleil Sorge again in dispute. The two ex-boyfriends, despite the continued closeness dictated by the reality show just don’t want to know that they have a serene relationship, with Soleil who tried to chase Antinolfi out of a room she was in.

Soleil in the last few hours it is very much demolished due to the abandonment of the house of Alex Belli, with whom he had established a flirtation. Beautiful in fact he went out to try to recover the relationship with his wife Delia Duran and the beautiful influencer was very disappointed by this behavior that apparently did not expect since the actor had declared his love for her.

Read also: Gianmaria Antinolfi without Belen pinched with his ex

The fact is that life inside the house has changed a lot for Soleil and the clashes with Gianmaria they are once again the leitmotif of days without Alex. The entrepreneur has thus vented about the latest quarrel with the influencer:

David and I enter the room, to talk, she comes and tells me that I carry negative energies, trying to drive me out of the room. We were shocked. I told her that she is the one who has negative energies. Except that it is not his room, since it is also David’s. Rudeness, arrogance … He tends to overpower this side here, rather than the beautiful one he has.

Davide Silvestri’s comment

He also intervened on the fact Davide Silvestri who, however, wanted to take the defense of Gianmaria Antinolfi, accusing the Italian-American influencer of behaving in a childish way:

I later told her that I didn’t like it, I told her not to be a child because it is neither correct nor polite. It’s a childish attitude, as a child. We are chatting and it takes some respect.

In short, animate new theses in the house. Will there be a new truce between the two? Who knows, it is not excluded since the twists are now the habit in this edition of Big Brother Vip.

It might interest you: GF Vip 6: Gianmaria Antinolfi confesses the truth about Soleil