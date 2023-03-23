After his exit from the house of Big Brother VIP Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters from the gossip pages. Over the past few hours Gianluca Benincasa, Antonella’s ex boyfriend, revealed an important background on the ex gieffina. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Gianluca Benincasa against Antonella Fiordelisi. Guest of Pipol housethe mental coach returned to talk about Vippona and in particular about his elimination from the house of Big Brother VIP. In detail, Gianluca explained how he would have reacted after her family asked Antonella’s fans not to vote for her for the final.

According to his words, Gianluca Benincasa revealed that Antonella Fiordelisi would not have taken the request of her parents and the elimination from the most spied on house in Italy at all well. According to the mental coach, in fact, participating in the Big Brother VIP it was one of the most important goals to reach in Antonella’s life. These were the words of Vippona’s ex-boyfriend about it:

Knowing Antonella, I can assure you that she wasn’t convinced of winning, but of going to the final yes. Because she is aware that she is a strong character, hated or with many fandoms, it is not certain that she will win. She always told me this, she had this vision of the Big Brother. She never imagined that parents would get to this point. Indeed what she now has to do, as a daughter, is to justify the attitude of the parents at the public level.

And, continuing, the ex boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi he then added:

He will justify it. Inside her, in her heart, she’s pissed off, I can assure you. The Big Brother it was the goal of his life, regardless of the moments when he was down, which are also normal. But I can assure you that his goal was to reach the final because in the final there is an episode dedicated entirely to yourself. The excitement of the final was taken from her.

GF VipGianluca Benincasa and the revelation about Antonella Fiordelisi: “He blocked me”

But that’s not all. Gianluca Benincasa’s interview at Pipol house it then continued with some revelations that Antonella’s ex-boyfriend made right on Vippona. In detail, Gianluca confessed that he was blocked by theformer gieffina. These were his words: