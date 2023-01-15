Antonino Spinalbese has returned to the Big Brother Vip house after an absence of two weeks. Giaele De Donà, who in recent days had admitted that he missed Antonino, wanted to talk to him.

Antonino Spinalbese has finally returned to the House of Big Brother VIPafter an absence of two weeks. Giaele DeDonàwho in recent days had admitted to missing the gieffino, wanted confront him. Indeed, Jael confessed to having written him a letter:

Nothing has changed, I’m cleaner. So I wrote a beautiful letter, I’m telling you now so much that’s the point. We spent three days talking about you in the House because all New Year’s Eve I was super down, super sad because I was super thinking about you.

Then, he added:

Just think that at a certain point they made us throw the lanterns and in my note – I had to write the note with the dedication – I said “in one part I write my dedication to Antonino, on the other I write the name of his daughter. I’m sure he too would start writing something for his daughter ”. I go to throw the lantern and the lantern doesn’t fly, everything is burned.

Gf Vip, Giaele admits it: “Antonino I missed you”

Antonino SpinalbeseHowever, he admitted that he did not remember what relationship they were in when he left the house. Then, Jael told him:

How did we break up? Bad. In fact, the meaning of the letter was just to… Yes, in the last two weeks our relationship had completely changed and the meaning of the letter was just that. In these days I have talked a lot with Oriana, with Onestini, with everyone. In fact they teased me “now we have lost Jael”. The meaning was that I no longer want to enter into any type of dynamic of yours, Oriana’s, Onestini’s.

And then, Giaele DeDonà has continued: