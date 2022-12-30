During the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired, Giaele DeDonà received an exciting surprise to say the least. After many months, Vippona met her brother Matthias. In the last few hours, the young man has revealed important background on Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

The moment of the meeting between Giaele De Donà and Matthias it was nothing short of exciting. The young man reassured Vippona about her family and her husband Bradford Beck. But in these hours Jael’s brother has made some important revelations about the surprise made to her sister, also launching heavy accusations against the landlord Alfonso Signorini.

In this regard, these were the words of the young Matthias:

I think it’s better to have less content, but quality people and that this can be good for the Italian public. Then the most squalid thing isn’t the bots, but that Antonella is based on false information created thanks to the pope’s money. She’s spoiled, but that’s not her fault, but rather the example she set growing up.

And, continuing, the brother of Jael said:

I was browsing Instagram and Twitter and saw some stuff. I’m sorry because I would have liked to tell my sister about Big Brother Vip certain things, but the legendary Fonzie [Alfonso Signorini] he wanted to stop me first. This is ridiculous, just as ridiculous is the fact that you won the televote against Oriana Marzoli last Monday. I wanted to remind you that ‘Fuori Antonella’ has been the stewardship for two weeks.

Not mincing his tongue, Giaele De Donà’s brother didn’t have any problems throwing digs to the production of Big Brother VIP and to the landlord Alfonso Signorini.

At the moment, the person concerned has not left any comments and has preferred to stay on silence about this affair much talk in the last few hours.