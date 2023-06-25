The former gieffina revealed to her followers that she had a difficult time

Giaele DeDonà was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this latest edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of the former gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations that have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she revealed.

Giaele De Donà has chosen his Instagram page to confide in his followers, revealing some private aspects of his life. In detail, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP revealed that he had a difficult time choosing to be followed by one Psychologist. These were his words about it:

I had a bad period but not physically but really mentally. I’ve had so many family problems that I will tell you about but now is not the time. I disconnected from everything and what helped me a lot was to disconnect from everything for ten days.

And, continuing with his speech, Giaele DeDonà he then continued with these words:

I only thought about myself and went to see a psychologist. Not the one I knew but I took one I’ve never seen. I went to her and told her all my problems, because I’m a bit like that. I close with the people I know.

After the difficult period experienced, now in the life of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP peace seems to have returned. Following his words, there were many who tried to convey all their affection and closeness to Jael. The former gieffina finally, she thanked all those people who, even with a simple message, were concerned about her.