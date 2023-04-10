Over the past few hours the name of Gennaro Lillio has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the former competitor of Big Brother has released some statements on the reality show that have not gone unnoticed at all. Let’s find out together what he revealed.

For those who don’t remember, Gennaro Lillio was one of the contestants in the edition of Big Brother not VIP conducted by Barbara D’Urso in 2019. In these days the former gieffino has released an interview with ‘Espresso Podcast’ where he has revealed some background on reality TV.

This is what was declared by the former competitor of the Big Brother:

“If the Big Brother it’s fake? How piloted is it? How many things do they tell us to do? Ok I tell you the secrets of the GF. I was lucky enough to do the GF normal. However, the normal one is not paid. With the Vip you take money as cachet the normal no. I have not received even one Euro. The classic GF, mine was 16, the last normal and I have never had any direction. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never had directions and never pushed anyone in one direction. I swear, they never steered me into doing anything. I was the first competitor to enter and then I reached the final on June 8th. I went in in my coat and went out in my bathing suit.

And, continuing, the model he then added:

I have a particular anecdote to tell. After seven episodes there was this thing about the right to vote. They cannot deny you the right. They call you in the confessional and say ‘Listen, there are elections in your region’. I said yes right away! They organize themselves and let you out early in the morning. I had been locked up in there for two months. They accompanied me and I was escorted. And I’m telling you this for the first time now. Because when you come back they call you in the confessional and tell you never to tell anything about this during the program.

To then continue his tale with these words: