Intense confrontation between Jessica Selassié and Sophie Codegoni who found themselves arguing for the attention that the new entry Alessandro Basciano is reserving to Sophie with whom he also slept together despite the princess has already expressly declared that she is interested in him.

The situation returns to heat up inside the house. This time the love triangle that seems to have formed is the one between Sophie Codegoni, the new entry Alessandro Basciano and Gianmaria Antinolfi. Sophie he just spent the night in the same bed with Basciano, putting behind the story he had with Gianmaria.

But not only. Because more than a triangle, we could speak of a square since Jessica Selassié, who inside the house has very close ties with Sophie, had expressly declared hers interest in Basciano. And given the rapprochement between Sophie and Basciano, the quarrel between the two friends it was inevitable, with Jessica starting like this:

It is useless for you to tell me ‘I’ll step aside if you’re interested, friendship first of all’, because that’s not the case. Because in words you say one thing, but in fact you do something else. I would say it’s obvious, the looks, the sauna, you always stood there while he was playing. As we women perceive if a man is interested, the same goes for men and he understood it. You know from day 1 that Alessandro is interested. If I like him will you stop now? No that’s enough.

Sophie replied to her friend like this:

Honey, it's not like you came here just looking for love. Then calculate that you have me, that I will always put you in front of everyone. Ale I do not see it for you, because it would not make you happy. Maybe you need a deep person. Love you really are a sister to me, and you will also be outside. I tell you everything, it would never come to me, and I swear on my mother, to lie to you or to tell you bullshit. If you tell me you like Alessandro I'll stop. Ok that I'm intrigued, but I'm avoiding, both for you and for Gian and a thousand reasons.

Jessica’s crying

One last episode that blew up in tears Jessica who feels alone and abandoned, which has vented like this:

I got tired of being happy for others. I think it’s only natural that I enjoy spending time with someone who interests me. Don’t I have to base this path on love? I came here on purpose. That is also, I also base this path on love, outside I have not found anyone and I was hoping inside here. Then of 10 men 8 were married, if you think normal. I feel lonely, everyone disappears after lunchtime and I don’t know who to stay with. For Miri Biagio has arrived, Lulù is with Manuel, you with Ale now and I don’t know what to do often. Nobody wants me, nobody touches me. I have never met one that I had to turn down myself.

We therefore hope that the princess will soon find serenity.