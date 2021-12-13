Inside the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip the moments of tension between Gianmaria Antinolfi and Soleil Sorge continue. This time the spark between the two was triggered by a bottle of wine held in the hand by the influencer that the entrepreneur wanted to open. The intervention of Alex Belli ignored by his beautiful is useless …

“The more you do this, the more he doesn’t give it to you …”. There is talk of a bottle of wine, of the attempt to Alex Belli to make peace between his Soleil And Gianmaria Antinolfi. In short, still sparks between the two ex ‘sweethearts’ who are unable to tease each other even from a distance.

There is a desire to celebrate in the Casa del GF Vip, there is a desire to have fun and drink in company. But Soleil Rises he doesn’t really want to open the bottle of wine he holds in his hands. Especially now, after the insistence of Gianmaria Antinolfi who asked her several times to open it and pour the wine into the glasses.

An insistence that sparked Soleil who did not think too much about responding in a provocative way to the entrepreneur.

“Poor fellow can’t make out without a bottle so he’s desperate to drink”

At his side there are also Biagio D’Anelli and Giacomo Urtis, who listen in silence to the comment of the influencer addressed openly to Gianmaria and his new flashback with Sophie Codegoni. The discussion turns on …

The intervention of Alex Belli is also useless, Soleil goes away …

An unhappy joke of Soleil Rises, to which however Gianmaria Antinolfi he preferred not to answer, limiting himself to saying that:

“It is she who has a bit of a poisoned tooth …”

The concern of the entrepreneur, who in the past would have flirted with her too, then continued to insist on opening the bottle by insisting. Of course Soleil didn’t play the game and continued with her taunts. To try to calm the spirits, it was also necessary to intervene Alex Belli who showed up with a corkscrew for the bottle. But Soleil ignored it. La Sorge turned her back on him and left with the bottle muttering: “I’ll open it later…”.

