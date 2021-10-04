Home » Tv ” Gf Vip, furious Aldo Montano: “Just save Soleil”

Many inside the house did not suffer from the immunity given by Sonia Bruganelli to Soleil Sorge. In particular on this point the fencer Aldo Montale has exposed himself who believes that the influencer should play on equal terms with the others.

Inside the house of the Big Brother Vip have been talking about for days now Soleil Rises and of the fact that he is no longer in the good graces of many of the competitors, after the accusations of racism he received for his statements. But the fact that the columnist does not go down either Sonia Bruganelli, during the last episode, has decided to give her immunity. Aldo Montano wanted to say on the subject:

And oh well then they put an external eye that decides everything. We’re going to get to the point where they’ll say ‘you did the dishes, did the dynamics and so stay here’. You have had intimate relationships and therefore you are fine too, but you have not created anything and you go out. Soleil today would have been nominated for sure against Davide. You don’t always save her and come on, you save her once, twice, then that’s enough, make her play. Read also: Paolo Bonolis: for Sonia Bruganelli, yet another fool online

A rescue that particularly annoyed, as well as Aldo Montano, too Ainett Stephens And Samy Youssef.

The vision of Amedeo Goria

Aldo Montano, then, conversing with Amedeo Goria increased the dose:

So if you like the audience, you save it, right? Because it is right that televoting decides who stays and who goes. Maybe that’s right for the program. But if I compete with one of my opponents, it is not that one arrives from the stands that saves one of the two.

The sports journalist he replied to the fencer, giving support to his position: