The gesture of the former protagonist of Temptation Island is making the main gossip newspapers talk a lot

Over the past few hours the name of Francesco Chiofalo returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former protagonist of Temptation Island he became the protagonist of a gesture towards Vippone Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out together what the influencer did.

Francesco Chiofalo vs Antonella Fiordelisi. After exposing himself by releasing some shocking statements about his father, in the last few hours the influencer has returned to talk about the love story between Vippona and Edoardo Donnamaria. In detail, the former protagonist of Temptation Island decided to write a letter to the young face of Forums.

The letter in question was published by the weekly ‘Di Più’ and was taken up by the main gossip newspapers. According to his words, Francesco Chiofalo confessed to feeling a sense of sadness against Edoardo who, according to him, would have fallen into the trap of Antonella Fiordelisi.

This is what was written by the former protagonist of Temptation Island:

There are too many improprieties towards me that I have seen not only by Antonella, but by her whole family. So, I tell you to be careful, open your eyes Edoardo.

In addition to writing for Edoardo Donnamaria, Francesco Chiofalo also talks about the love story born between Antonella Fiordelisi and Gianluca Benincasa:

They didn’t stop being together and even loving each other, they kept talking and sending each other messages of passion up to a second before her cell phone was taken away. She had asked me to do the same when we were together and she had to go insideIsland of the Famous. Of course I didn’t accept and it wasn’t even chosen.

Furthermore, according to Chiofalo’s words, Antonella Fiordelisi she would be greatly influenced by her family, especially her father. In the letter the former face of Temptation Island he confessed that Fiordelisi would have become famous thanks to him: