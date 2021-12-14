Yesterday’s episode of GF Vip was full of twists. The conductor, the last episode, had announced the day of the reality show finale, expected in a completely unexpected way for March 14, 2022. One of longest editions in history the one conducted this year by Alfonso Signorini. The gieffini who had entered the reality show in September had to communicate their decision to the landlord and the public in the course of the episode: to stay in the House or not.

Source GF Vip study

Alfonso Signorini explains what the consequences will be that the competitors will have to suffer for the abandonment. Since none of them was aware of such a full-bodied extension, no more is expected for the Vippos. The authors decided to divide the house into two steps. This week only the goal of them has been called to to communicate your own decision.

The other half will give the answer during the episode of December 17th. The same question is asked to all the Vippos and it is the turn of the crackling Francesca Cipriani. The girl announces of want to leave the game. Obviously the disappointment is great, especially for Alfonso Signorini.

But the showgirl has a very serious motivation. In fact, it communicates that the decision is dictated by a state of physical discomfort. “Due to health problems I have to go away – explained the competitor – even the doctors who visited me here advised me to go for checks”.

The desire to go all the way is confirmed by the following gieffini: Manuel Bortuzzo, Katia Ricciarelli, Gianmaria Antinolfi, Miriana Trevisan, Lucrezia Selassié, Carmen Russo and Giucas Casella. While Alex Belli is disqualified for not respecting the freeze. Maria Monsè instead loses televoting.