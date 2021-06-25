Interest continues to grow about the next edition of GF Vip. The Canale 5 reality show was a huge success in the last edition and the preparations for the next one are fervent. The cast it is still to be discovered and there are many characters who would be happy to enter the most spied house in Italy. Of course, it doesn’t have to be simple organize a format so articulate.

There were many refusals that Alfonso Signorini had to collect, but there are just as many requests for participation that the conductor will have to evaluate. Among the first, ad having proposed there definitely is Vera Gemma, fresh from the experience on the island of the famous. His name, however, is certainly not the only one. The GF Vip, on the other hand, is the perfect program for those who want to forge an even stronger bond with the public, showing themselves in all the facets of everyday life.

A well-known face of the last edition of UeD also proposed to enter the house. Let’s talk about Martina Grado, entered in the program of Maria de Filippi for woo Giacomo Czerny, with whom he then began a wonderful relationship. The couple is starting to face the first difficulties.

During an interview, Martina talked about her relationship with Giacomo, revealing: “One influences the emotions of the other, it’s not easy”. Then, the former suitor explained how the idea of ​​participating in the GF vip was born in her: “I would gladly participate in the GFVip. Watching Zorzi in full lockdown made me even more curious, we were all stuck at home and I spent my days in front of the TV and the GF ”.

Martina was very surprised at how her daily life resembled that of the gieffini. Here are his words: “I realized that my daily life was the same as theirs. I fell asleep with the TV still on, we did the same things from breakfast to entertainment, training and so on, they kept me company. So I said to myself, man, it’s like I did Big Brother, I could really do it “.