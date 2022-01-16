The episode of the GF Vip during which ends with many disagreements Delia Duran made his entrance, causing the reaction of Soleil Rises: “I can not stand it anymore. In this house some beautiful things that have happened to me are being misrepresented. Sorry but I can’t do it. Delia disrespected me in heavy ways ”.

Source GF Vip study

The new competitor replies: “We will have time to talk, don’t worry.” Carmen Russo he lost on televoting against Sorge and Federica. The deleted enters the studio, where she is greeted with warmth from Alfonso Signorini and the public, who dedicates a very long applause to her. But not only that: the former contestants present in the studio stand up to pay homage to his splendid journey in reality TV.

All but one Maria Monsè, that remains seated. The conductor obviously puts his finger in the sore and asks the woman why. She replies like this: “I found the wedding invitation. Your lies have short legs. You’re a liar!”. Russo replies: “Don’t worry, I invite you to the communion of Mary”. The moment of nominations is always a moment of tension.

Source GF Vip study

Jessica votes Valeria Marini to defend Caldonazzo from her attacks. Kabir votes for Gianmaria, Marini, needless to say, votes for Nathaly, Alessandro votes for Kabir and Giucas Federica. These are the obvious nominations. Those in the confessional see Ricciarelli vote for Federica: “I still don’t understand it”. Nathaly returns the nomination of Valeria Marini. Davide, Manuel and Manila Nazzaro always vote for Federica, Soleil consistent as always, Miriana votes.

But in the confessional the influencer asks Alfonso Signorini to be able to speak with Alex. Permission granted and Sorge asks a dry question: “Is it your usual theater?”. The former competitor replies: “I did not agree with Delia and her entrance”. Soleil warns: “The first thing I see, I close the situation with you too! “.