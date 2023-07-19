The former gieffina replied to the scoop launched by the former king of the paparazzi: his words

Antonella Fiordelisi is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of these days. The end of the story with Edoardo Donnamaria is occupying ample space in the gossip newspapers and in the course of the last few hours also Fabricius Corona he wanted to have his say. In detail, the former king of the paparazzi has revealed that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she would have a new boyfriend.

According to Fabrizio Corona Antonella Fiordelisi would have found love again after the end of the story with Edoardo Donnamaria. He launched the scoop himself through his social channel. These were his words about it:

Fiordelisi and Donnamaria have come to live together in a Milanese apartment. Now they live in Corso Como together. But I have scoops, relations with the family would be cold because she didn’t like some things on social media, such as the utterances in which the parents talked about bullying in the reality show. Antonella would be angry with her mother. Work booming, many offers for Edoardo and Antonella, who are the only two out of the GF Vip that they can have a future in this environment. For the others nothing because they are nothing. Besides, I thought she had put on weight and instead she’s doing very well, I must say that she’s really in great shape. I already told you about it. And as always I get everywhere. Oh yes… this is the profile of the new boyfriend of the girl who thinks she is a showgirl.

Following the scoop launched by the former king of the paparazzi, the response from the person concerned was not long in coming. Antonella Fiordelisi in fact, he commented on Fabrizio Corona’s words in this way: