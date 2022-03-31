Former protagonist of GF Vip lashes out against Katia Ricciarelli stating her desire to never hear her again after her negative behaviors

GF Vip ex gieffina once again lashes out against the behavior of Katia Ricciarelli affirming his desire not to have any more contact with her. This sixth edition of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini seems to have left a real mark on the competitors who, after weeks, continue to reveal the background never seen on television.

To lash out at Katia Ricciarelli and her behavior in the most spied on house in Italy is Jessica Selassié. The latter once again interviewed by ‘Casa Chi’ confessed to nurturing good relations with most of her tenants except with the opera singer.

In fact, the GF Vip champion stressed that she had no interest in being affected once again by Katia after all that has happened. The words from the singer deeply hurt the Selassié sisters who do not have no intention of forgiving her.

GF Vip, ex gieffina against Katia Ricciarelli: “I don’t want to hear from her”

Interviewed at ‘Casa Chi’ Jessica revealed the good relations with the former tenants but once again stinging Katia Ricciarelli. “Who do I not want to see again among the ex of the GF Vip? Surely as you know it is Katia, I have no interest in seeing her again. Then the rest I would like to see everyone again ”.

“We also have a group chat with everyone, even the first eliminated like Tommaso, Nicola, Andrea Casalino, they are all there. And I’d love to see them again, I’m sincere. Instead I have already seen Gianmaria and Federica again. They specially came to Rome to stay with us. We went to have a little party and Aldo Montano, his wife and then Manuel came too “ explained Jessica Selassie.

The words of Katia Ricciarelli over the long months inside the Big Brother Vip they have unleashed the anger of the public and of the princesses who, more than once have felt offended. Precisely as a result of this, none of the three sisters intend to resent and have a friendship with Katia.