During the last episode of GF Vip the undisputed protagonists were emotions. Feelings of rivalry, but also of great love, such as that manifested by mom from Gianmaria Antinolfi for his son. An unexpected surprise for the entrepreneur, who really needed the support of Esmeralda, this is the woman’s name.

There beautiful and very young mom she spends some wonderful words for her boyfriend. Proud and proud, the woman, after having told a little about her life path, says: “You don’t know how many letters, how many people write to me to compliment you and to tell me what a good son I grew up. I already knew it but hearing it recognized is certainly very nice “.

But mothers can read moles more hidden meanders of the feelings of their children and, regarding this, he advises: “Do not pursue love as you stubbornly did with your goals. The feeling comes, it is born without forcing. Don’t worry, he will find you! “. Then with a knowing smile he adds: “You don’t know how many mothers have told me they would like their daughter to find a man like you!”.

The woman, under the pressure of Alfonso Signorini, tells a little about the past of the gieffino. It describes itself as one mom at the time a lot young And strict. He is a very dynamic and extremely lively child. Esmeralda’s separation from Antinolfi’s natural father was very painful for him, who was just nine years old.

Then love comes back to knock on their door, as the woman falls in love with another man who accompanies Gianmaria on her growth path, just like a biological father. But unfortunately the man passed away not long ago. Today Esmeralda, looking in the eyes of all the girls of the house, who somehow crossed the path of her son, makes a request with love: “Take care of him”.