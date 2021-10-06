The former swimmer of the Italian national team wore the braces and with the help of a walker he started walking independently around the house. A very emotional moment that Manuel Bortuzzo has decided to share with the cameras for the first time.

Moments of great emotion on this Wednesday inside the house of the Big Brother Vip. Manuel Bortuzzo started walking alone with the help of the braces that allow him to stand on his own legs and with the help of a walker that allowed him to move independently around the various rooms of the house.

In fact, since February 2019, Manuel has been confined to a wheelchair due to the ambush he fell victim to for an exchange of person. An uphill life for the former swimmer of the Italian national team who from that moment had to abandon his competitive career and embark on a long path of rehabilitation.

The moment was captured by the cameras and they are clearly visible Alex Belli and Aldo Montano, with whom Manuel has particularly attached, who follow him and incite him very excited. The young man amazed everyone and not only for the willpower and courage shown but also for its height that even stands out over Alex Belli. As it turns out, Manuel is about 1 meter and 89 centimeters tall.

Lulu’s “missed” kiss

Lulu Selassié she was the first to notice the difference between before and after. The difference in height between the two is so remarkable that it caused the hilarity and the joke of Soleil Sorge who said to the princess:

“And now how do you give him the basins?”.

A joke to which Manuel responded with a smile with Lulu who continues to want to give him attention after attention. On the contrary, Manuel still does not want to let himself go to too much tenderness with the Ethiopian princess who does not fail to give, day after day, demonstrations of great jealousy towards the boy.