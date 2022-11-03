The words of the former gieffina: “What I had in mind of Big Brother”

Elenoire Ferruzzi was without a doubt one of the most talked about competitors in the Big Brother Vip. The former gieffina has always found a way to make people talk about herself, capturing the attention each time and arousing everyone’s curiosity. Over the last few hours Elenoire has revealed some secrets about her look, especially about her hair.

Since the beginning of his entry into the house of the Big Brother Vipi hair by Elenoire Ferruzzi were at the center of the attention of the faithful viewers of the program. During a questioning session on her Instagram page, the former gieffina indulged in some confessions about her hair, thus satisfying the curiosity of many.

According to his words, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip he confessed that inside the house he wore a fringe put on by her trusted haistylist. As for the rest, however, Elenoire Ferruzzi confessed that in reality her hair is thickened in number and length by extensions.

This is what the former gieffina said about his look:

When in doubt, stic ** i. Ferruzzi’s hair, eyelashes and nails have created more dynamics than many Vippos still in the House today.

Elenoire Ferruzzi returns to social media after the disqualification: her words

Following the disqualification that saw her protagonist last week, La gieffina is back on social media. In the eyes of web users, the post written by Elenoire for Daniele Dal Moro, arousing a lot of controversy. In detail, Elenoire Ferruzzi shared a shot that portrays her together with the former protagonist of Men and women and to the image in question, gieffina accompanied the following words:

My GF is you, I miss you.

Needless to say, the words of the former gieffina aroused the anger of the entire people of the network. There have been many who have filled the actress with criticism and negative comments because of her behavior.