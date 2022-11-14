The words of some haters have sent the former gieffina into a rage: let’s find out why

Elenoire Ferruzzi it never stops being talked about. In these last hours the name of the former gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that following his exit from the house of the Big Brother Vipthe performer had what time with some haters so annoying as to require the intervention of the Police.

The former gieffina Elenoire Ferruzzi is tired of reading bad taste comments about her person on her social pages. Hence the decision of report all, thus requiring the intervention of Police and also damages.

These were the words of the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip regarding this matter:

The thing that makes me laugh the most is that they are so full of resentment of envy and anger that they insult the image of this woman (believing it is me) who was a hardcore actress in the 90s and who is not even here now. more. What a cheap. The insults? Then when the notification of the complaint with a request for damages from the State Police arrives, they cry.

And, continuing, Elenoire Ferruzzi he added:

Here, that’s the moment I’m waiting for. Then these speak of opinions (and they are not at all) since I am a public figure. So they justify everything with the fact that I have to be filled with threats, insults, inferences and hallucinating things. Realize how they are doing.

A hard outburst that Elenoire Ferruzzi let herself go to. Her words of hers hater they sent her into a rage enough to declare:

Monster? Look that it is a term that has a beautiful origin, it means wonderful, capable of revealing the hidden relationship between men and gods and derives directly from the word monere, which means to warn. For the Romans a monster was not a terrifying creature, but someone who, through his radical diversity, his departure from the canons, reminded men of their stupid morality and their earthly distance from divine light.

Finally, Elenoire Ferruzzi concluded: