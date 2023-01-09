To the microphones of ‘It will never happen again’, the Radio Radio program hosted by Giada De Miceli, Elenoire Ferruzzi has returned to talk about Big Brother Vip and her former adventure companions in these hours. The woman, who seems to like both Oriana Marzoli and Luca Onestini, didn’t hold back on Nikita or Daniele, about whom she has definitely changed her mind…

I adore Oriana. I like her very much because she is like me. Many say she is a strategist… Not that much because in any case she behaves exactly for what she wants to do and for how she is. I didn’t like how she was treated by Antonino Spinalbese, in no way. Even if I love Antonino, when I see him, I’ll tell him that thing I really didn’t like it.

explained Elenoire Ferruzzi in recent days, speaking of what is happening in the Home from which, by now, it has come out for some time.

The trans icon was also blown away by Luca Onestini, which seemed very blunt to her; in talking about the boy, however, Elenoire also wanted to say something about her Nikita Pelizonto which he sent a subtle dig.

Elenoire Ferruzzi changes her mind: furious with Daniele?

Second Elenoire FerruzziLuca Onestini wouldn’t be interested in the slightest Nikita Pelizon.

It was very clear, she was the one who was fixated. Then I was the one who made the movies…

the ex commented gieffina, accusing the woman of being alone deluded with Onestini. Giada De Miceli, the woman then attacked Edoardo Tavassi, that wouldn’t fit her not nice at all.

Tavassi said some things about me that I absolutely didn’t like. I’ve seen videos, clips where he said: “I didn’t like that she manipulated her story“. I didn’t exploit anything at all, I limited myself to telling my life. At least I have one story to tellhe what story has to tell, which is the brother of? Is this his story? Well, I’d rather have mine, forgive me.

indeed commented the woman, who also changed her mind about Daniele Dal Moro.

In hindsight, seeing all her attitudes when I went out, I understood that she was a smart, cunning person. He we’re just not there.

he said. What do you think of hers words?