The words of the ex gieffina: “Here’s how things went”

In the course of the last few hours, the heated quarrel of which has been causing a lot of talk Elenoire Ferruzzi and Oriana Marzoli took center stage during Alfonso Signorini’s birthday party. Following the uproar that was created, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he broke the silence and expressed his thoughts on what happened. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Reached by ‘FanPage.it’, Elenoire Ferruzzi provided some clarifications regarding the dispute in which she became the protagonist together with Oriana Marzoli during Alfonso Signorini’s birthday party.

These were the words of the former gieffina about it:

The quarrel with Oriana? It was Alfonso Signorini who called me to participate in the cutting of the cake, since I was out of the club at the time. When I got in front, those who were behind nicely complained that I covered them all.

And, continuing, Elenoire Ferruzzi he then added:

In that instant Oriana arrives from below, I mean from below because she reaches my breasts. She pushes me and arrogantly says “Then I’ll put myself in front”. That’s why I replied “But where do you want to go, you’re a dwarf?”

At this point the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP continued:

She warmed up but I was joking, I wasn’t looking for a fight. She told me I used to lick her ass until two days ago, which I didn’t. Miss forgets that I entered the House of GF Vip before her.

At the moment Oriana Marzoli has remained silent and has preferred not to comment on the words that Elenoire Ferruzzi has released regarding the heated quarrel which saw them involved.