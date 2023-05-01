Over the past few hours the name of Elenoire Ferruzzi returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In an interview with the Turchesando radio program, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he shot zero on some former gieffini. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Elenoire Ferruzzi against some former competitors of Big Brother VIP. Interviewed by the radio show Turquoise, the former gieffina made some statements about the Vipponi with whom he shared his experience in the most spied on house in Italy. In detail, Elenoire has not spared Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro on which she exposed herself with these words:

Daniel and Oriana? Let’s see how long the photo shoots last. I have never believed in any couple. They are all pushed and fake couples. They are couples to make money, to make TV, for photographs. I believe in Antonella and Edoardo because I saw them being born. I was present. And I can tell you that there was interest in them from both sides. In the other pairs none of this exists. They are all crap.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he added:

The Spartans and the Persians? I see them as runaways and that’s it. I only see so many escaped and that’s it. Apart from someone with whom there is a relationship of respect that I feel, I respect like Cristina, Pamela, Amaurys, Luca Salatino himself, but the rest have run away from home. What more continue to create these fake stories, nonsense, scenes, fill up with alcohol do not. This is not talent. Can it be fake? It’s a good fight. There, falsehood abounds. Onestini and Ivana? For them I am happy.

Elenoire Ferruzzi then released some statements on Nikita Pelizon. These were the words on the winner of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP: