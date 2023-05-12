Heavy words fly between the two ex gieffines: what happened

Over the past few hours the names of Elenoire Ferruzzi and Oriana Marzoli they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The two former contestants of the Big Brother VIP they became the protagonists of a heated argument during Alfonso Signorini’s birthday party. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

The images of the heated discussion that broke out between Elenoire Ferruzzi and Oriana Marzoli are making the rounds of the web and have now gone viral. During a live Instagram shared by James Urtiseveryone couldn’t help but notice the bickering between the two former gieffines.

not oriana and elenoire who would have thrown that pie in each other’s faces pic.twitter.com/BSqJ6NTUSJ — dayana (@strugglestyles_) May 11, 2023

These are the words that Oriana Marzoli addressed to Elenoire Ferruzzi:

Darling, you used to lick my ass until two days ago! AND …. my boyfriend!

At this point Elenoire Ferruzzi replied to the girlfriend of Daniele Dal Moro with these words:

But who ever f *** ta you?!

He later intervened Matteo Diamante who, while he was also doing a direct Instagram, commented on the story with these words:

Oh my gosh here’s a clip, no! Marzoli and Elenoire are arguing.

Subsequently Elenoire Ferruzzi tried to explain in detail what happened between her and Oriana Marzoli. These were her words about it:

So he told me ‘I’ll go in front’. I told her ‘Where the fuck do you want to go, you’re a…

At the moment Elenoire Ferruzzi and Oriana Marzoli have remained silent and have not yet commented on the gossip on the heated quarrel in which they became protagonists on the birthday of Alfonso Signorini. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be any updates about it.