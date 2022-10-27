The Vippona out of control inside the most spied on house in Italy: what happened

Eleonoire Ferruzzi a fury inside the house of the Big Brother Vip. Over the last few hours the Vippona has blurted out against everyone so much that the intervention of Alfonso Signorini. The director of ‘Chi’ asked the gieffina for clarifications regarding her behavior and about her decision to leave the house.

In this regard, these were his words:

I’m leaving here tomorrow. I do not do as others who say and do not do. I’m serious guys. I’m out tomorrow. No I’m not kidding I’m really leaving.

After Elenoire’s words, Alfonso Signorini connected with the house to avoid yet another withdraw of this edition.

The object of the hard outburst of the gieffina was Daniele Dal Moro, who stated that he sees Elenoire only as a ‘friend. Regarding this, Vippona expressed herself with these words:

We pass in this way for these subjects. Luca used the excuse of the engagement, what the fuck is he going to get out? As you wanted to prove, I’ll go crazy. He didn’t come and talk to me because I slap him, even at the cost of leaving. Did I misrepresent myself? As always, I misrepresented myself then, but v ********* o.

We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if Elenoire Ferruzzi will confirm to Alfonso Signorini her intention to leave the house of Big Brother Vip. Will Elenoire leave the most spied house in Italy forever? We’ll see.