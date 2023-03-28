Edoardo Tavassi’s mother lashed out at the two gieffins: what happened

Last night’s episode of Big Brother VIP it was full of twists and turns. Of the many comments written on social networks regarding the semifinal of the most popular reality show in Italy, the words that the mother of Edward Tavassi he spent towards Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out together what Emanuela Fuin said.

During a conversation between Micol Incorvaia and Nikita Pelizon, the latter has hinted that Clizia Incorvaia’s sister feels a certain jealousy towards Antonella Fiordelisi. The words of gieffina were immediately denied by Micol who reiterated once again that she was not resenting of the former fencer.

The confrontation between Micol Incorvaia and Nikita Pelinon was commented on via social networks by the faithful viewers of the reality show. Among the many words written about it, those of have not gone unnoticed Emanuela Fuin, the mother of Edoardo Tavassi. These were the woman’s words about it:

Micol is gorgeous and has nothing to envy to anyone. And besides the beauty she has from her intelligence, sympathy and sweetness from her. And I would add that Micol has a real man next to her, not a slave.

Emanuela Fuin then commented on the message that Antonella Fiordelisi addressed to Micol Incorvaia. The former fencer has in fact revealed to Clizia Incorvaia’s sister that Edoardo Donnamaria has unfollowed her from Instagram.

These were the words with which the mother by Edoardo Tavassi commented on the sentences of Antonella Fiordelisi towards Micol Incorvaia:

And well congratulations, what a level. Either unfollow or I’ll leave you, realize Edoardo what person you want as a friend, forget him, open your eyes.

The woman later recalled how much Micol encouraged the young face of Forums during his experience of the most spied on house in Italy.