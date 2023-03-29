The gieffino was called to the confessional by the authors for the insults aimed at Micol Incorvaia: what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Edward Tavassi has returned to occupy the center of gossip. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the finalist of Big Brother VIP was recalled by the authors of the reality show following the heavy insults directed at Micol Incorvaia. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

This has been a cracking night for some of the contestants to say the least Big Brother VIP. In detail, Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia they became the protagonists of a heated quarrel in which more or less heavy words flew, so much so that Guendalina Tavassi’s brother was called to the confessional by the perpetrators.

At the moment we don’t know what is the reason that sparked the dispute between Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia. The images of the clash between the two Vipponi are making the rounds of the web and have gone viral. In detail, the videos in question portray the Brother by Guendalina Tavassi insulting Micol Incorvaia.

The gieffino tells Micol that he is not interested in winning the reality show nor in her. Subsequently, Vippone addressed these words to Clizia Incorvaia’s sister:

Shit shit.

GF VipEdoardo Tavassi called in the confessional by the authors: the reason

Following the heated quarrel that broke out between Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia the authors of the reality show couldn’t help but call Guendalina Tavassi’s brother in the confessional. This helped calm the waters between the two gieffini.

When Edoardo came out of the confessional, he clarified the situation with Micol and the two couldn’t help but sleep embracing. We just have to find out what will happen between the two Vipponi in the next few hours.