Vippone has expressed its doubts about the immunity of some competitors

Edward Tavassi is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. In the last few hours, the name of Vippone has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for having raised doubts regarding the immunity of some Vipponi.

Edoardo Tavassi against the Big Brother VIP. After the episode aired last night, Guendalina Tavassi’s brother expressed his doubts about the ways in which she chooses herself immunity of some of the competitors of the most spied on house in Italy. The words of the former castaway required the intervention of Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened.

During the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired Alfonso Signorini, before the nominations, revealed the names of immune of the week chosen by the other gieffins: Davide Donadei, Luca Onestini, Antonino Spinalbese and Attilio Romita. As for the columnistsOrietta Berti has decided to give her immunity to Oriana Marzoli while Sonia Bruaganelli has chosen Antonella Fiordelisi.

The names of the immune have generated some doubts against Edoardo Tavassi whose words forced Alfonso Signorini to intervene. These were the sentences of the gieffino about it:

However, I do not understand another stuff. There weren’t two women and two men tonight… and why? Because that’s how it is. You get the ballots, you see who is at risk of… and you say ‘then let’s make four boys

Continuing with his complaints, Guendalina Tavassi’s brother added:

Then I mention Sarah’s name. You don’t like motivation, but I have no relationship with her. If you then bookmark me others or delete me who I want to nominate.

At this point it was necessary the intervention of Alfonso Signorini who explained to the person concerned stating that it is precisely the gieffini who choose who to give immunityas well as the commentators Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli.