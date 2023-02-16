Speaking with Antonella Fiordelisi during one of the many discussions inside the house of Big Brother Vip, Edoardo Donnamaria would have made a very intimate and personal statement regarding Antonino Spinalbese. The director of the reality show promptly tried to silence the boy’s microphones, but by now the omelette was done and the video went viral on social media.

Edoardo and Antonella were trying to make peace after a fight they had on Valentine’s Day. “I knew that I wouldn’t have liked some of your attitudes, but it seems that you don’t understand my unease”, said Edoardo, angry at the ways that Antonella uses to have with Antonino: “Do you want to play with cream with Antonino? I chewed, I don’t like it, it’s a lack of respect. I exaggerate but it’s not that you do nothing (…) Seeing you in the confessional while you play with Antonino was a lack of respect for me “.

The girl replied claiming that she could not always meet him, but at that point Edoardo replied insisted on his behavior and revealed Antonino’s intimate detail: “You changed in front of someone who takes pills to let his pa*le, because his pa*le are so swollen. Antonino takes pills for testosterone, I don’t know what the f ** o he has ”. The video caused a lot of discussion on social media, with many users judging what Donnamaria revealed about Belen’s ex inappropriate.