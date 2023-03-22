These were the words of the former Vippone: “We loved and hated each other, then outside I had the confirmation that…”

Over the past few hours the name of Edoardo Donnamaria returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP has decided to write a social dedication to Daniele Dal Moro with whom the relationship within the most spied on house in Italy has been characterized by ups and downs.

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP Edoardo Donnamaria and Daniele Dal Moro they have been friendly enemies. Their relationship, in fact, was quite fluctuating and was often characterized by more or less heated quarrels. In the last few hours, however, the young face of Forums he wanted to put aside the quarrels he had with the former tronista inside the Big Brother house and write a sweet dedication for him.

These were the words that Edoardo Donnamaria wanted to dedicate to Daniele Dal Moro and that have not gone unnoticed by the people of the web:

We loved each other, we hated each other. Taken for the f **o, insulted, then loved again. From the outside, however, I had confirmation that he really cared a lot about me. So to conclude: I love you Venetian anger, you’re mad fracico.

The words written by Edoardo Donnamaria came after that the former tronista Of Men and women shared a shot on his Instagram page that shows him close to the young face of Forumsaccompanied by the caption ‘Banditos’.

Edoardo Donnamaria and Daniele Dal Moro, moreover, inside the house of Big Brother VIP they lived a love story with two undisputed protagonists of this edition of the reality show: Antonella Fiordelisi and Oriana Marzoli. The two gieffines have often become the protagonists of very heated quarrels that have always made the pages of gossip magazines chat.